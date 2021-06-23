X

    Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Scratched from Lineup vs. Mets with Back Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2021
    Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. runs the bases after hitting a home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Ross Stripling in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. will miss Wednesday's game against the New York Mets with lower back tightness, per 680 The Fan.

    Small injuries have crept up for the 23-year-old in 2021, including missed time in the first couple of months with an abdominal strain and a pinky contusion. A scary-looking ankle injury later forced him off the field:

    The ankle issue only forced him to miss two games in May.

    While he has been able to avoid major injuries, it's enough to create concern considering his importance to the team.

    Acuna entered the day with a .285 batting average and .996 OPS with 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 2021, proving once again that he is already one of the top players in baseball.

    The Braves do have other proven options in the lineup, but the group suffers a major setback when Acuna is unavailable. Ehire Adrianza will start in right field for Wednesday's game.

