NBA Playoff Schedule 2021: 1st Round TV Info and Predictions

2 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Eastern Conference hasn't quite caught up to the West in terms of depth, but it's beginning to rival its peer in terms of championship-level talent at the top.

Between the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, the East boasts three juggernauts that would surprise exactly no one by winning it all.

The Sixers have a strong MVP candidate in superstar center Joel Embiid, an elite defense and better-fitting support pieces than they have had in years. The Nets have the NBA's top trio in James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, plus the top-ranked offense you would expect from that collection of net-shredders. The Bucks have the two-time reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and a pair of two-way sidekicks in Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Two of these teams—most likely Philadelphia and Brooklyn—will face play-in tournament outfits in the first round. Assuming a clean bill of health, the pair will swiftly sweep the opposition out of the opening round.

The Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards—all of whom but the Wizards have punched their play-in tournament ticket—are a combined 15-25 over their past 40 games. Considering they would all face a steep talent gap against whichever top seed they draw, there's too much working against them to even stumble into a single victory.