Lakers' Anthony Davis Questionable for Game 4 vs. Suns with Knee Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is dealing with an injury to his knee that has his status for Sunday's Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns up in the air.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after Saturday's practice that Davis will be listed as questionable with a sprained knee, though Davis made it clear he will be out there.

"There's no chance that I don't play tomorrow," he told reporters.

Davis said after the Lakers' Game 3 win that he hyperextended the knee but expected to play on Sunday.

After starting the postseason with 13 points in Game 1, Davis has averaged 34.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in the past two games against the Suns.

As the Lakers fought to avoid being relegated to a spot in the play-in tournament, head coach Frank Vogel was careful not to push Davis too hard. The eight-time All-Star missed 30 straight games from February 16 to April 19 because of a strained calf and Achilles injury.

Davis showed some rust after returning, averaging 20.5 points per contest with a 41.5 field-goal percentage in 11 games. He did have a fantastic performance on May 9 with a season-high 42 points in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers held Davis out of their May 12 win over the Houston Rockets with a groin injury. The reigning NBA champions have also played most of the second half of this season without LeBron James because of a sprained ankle.

As long as Davis and James are healthy for the postseason, the Lakers are capable of making another deep run in their quest for a second straight title.

Markieff Morris will likely move into the starting lineup if Davis is unable to play in Game 4.