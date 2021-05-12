Anthony Davis Reportedly out for Lakers vs. Rockets with Groin Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to deal with injury issues leading into the postseason, with Anthony Davis set to miss Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets due to tightness in his groin, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Los Angeles was already going to be without LeBron James, who confirmed he has yet to fully recover from his ankle injury:

The Lakers have played 16 games this season without Davis and James. They went 6-10 in those contests.

Davis missed 30 games from Feb. 16-April 19 due to a strained calf. The Lakers were 21-7 before he went down, but they managed a 14-16 record without the eight-time All-Star.

The reigning NBA champions' struggles without their two superstars have them fighting to avoid the play-in tournament. James attempted to play through a sprained ankle, but he will have now missed six straight games.

Davis is averaging 21.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 34 starts this season.

If the Lakers don't have both of their superstars playing at full strength in the playoffs, they will have a difficult time repeating as champions. Until Davis can return to the lineup, head coach Frank Vogel will rely on Markieff Morris as the primary power forward.