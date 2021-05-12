Free Agents Bills Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

Free Agents Bills Should Pursue After 2021 NFL DraftMay 12, 2021
The Buffalo Bills have had one of the better offseasons in the NFL.
At the start of free agency, they brought back linebacker Matt Milano and the offensive line duo of Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano. Buffalo upgraded its wide receiver unit with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders from New Orleans.
In the 2021 NFL draft, the Bills addressed their pass-rushing needs by selecting Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. with their first two picks.
Buffalo’s roster is in great shape compared to other squads throughout the league, but it could always improve if the situation calls for it.
The Bills could use more competition for Dawson Knox at tight end and they may need a bit more depth behind their starters at defensive back and defensive line.
Trey Burton
Since his Super Bowl heroics with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, Trey Burton played one full season in three years.
When healthy, Burton can be a reliable red-zone target. He caught 11 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018, his last year with the Eagles and first season with the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo could use extra red-zone help to either support Knox, or take over for him. Knox had three touchdown catches in 2020.
Burton would bring some flexibility to the squad within 20 yards, as he can line up as a tight end, or in the backfield. That would allow offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to display more creativity in red-zone play calls.
If Buffalo adds Burton, or another tight end, it could be even deeper than it was offensively in 2020 between that potential addition and the Sanders signing.
Blidi Wreh-Wilson
The Bills have Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace in place to start at corner, but they could use a bit more depth behind them.
Buffalo does not have to target the top corners available, which may lead to them Blidi Wreh-Wilson.
Wreh-Wilson earned a career high three interceptions for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and could be used as a nickel back, or as a player to spell the two starters.
He was not thrown at much in 2020, but he did hold opponents to 6.1 yards per target. That total becomes a bit less valuable when you look at the 71.4 completion percentage against him.
His numbers were better in 2019, when he held opposing receivers to 15 catches on 33 targets and limited them to 6.8 yards per target.
If Wreh-Wilson provides a similar impact at his 2021 destination, he could be a valuable depth piece in the secondary.
Jurrell Casey
The Bills filled their edge-rushing needs in the draft, but they could use some help on the interior part of the defensive line.
Jurrell Casey might be the perfect player to take a risk on to complement Vernon Butler and Ed Oliver.
Casey suffered a season-ending injury in 2020, which should make him available at a cheaper cost.
When healthy, Casey has been a reliable sack producer. He had five or more sacks in each of his last seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He suffered his injury while playing for the Denver Broncos in 2020.
Buffalo needs as much help on the defensive line as possible since it did not have a single player record more than five sacks in 2020.
If it can add an experienced defensive tackle to the young defensive ends it already added, Buffalo could have a much more formidable pass-rushing unit in 2021.
