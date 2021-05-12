Free Agents Bills Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have had one of the better offseasons in the NFL.

At the start of free agency, they brought back linebacker Matt Milano and the offensive line duo of Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano. Buffalo upgraded its wide receiver unit with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders from New Orleans.

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Bills addressed their pass-rushing needs by selecting Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. with their first two picks.

Buffalo’s roster is in great shape compared to other squads throughout the league, but it could always improve if the situation calls for it.

The Bills could use more competition for Dawson Knox at tight end and they may need a bit more depth behind their starters at defensive back and defensive line.