Wil Myers Exited Padres vs. Rockies in 3rd Inning Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers left his team's 8-1 road win over the Colorado Rockies in the third inning after testing positive for COVID-19.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters the news on Myers, who is asymptomatic. In addition, first baseman Eric Hosmer left the game in the eighth due to contact tracing.

Earlier Tuesday, the Padres announced that Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were placed on the injured list due to MLB's health and safety protocols.

Tingler told reporters pregame that Tatis tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. Profar and Mateo were close contacts.

Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, five of the 12 Padres' position players are now out because of testing positive for COVID-19 or contact tracing.

Tucupita Marcano, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday following the news on Tatis, Profar and Mateo, replaced Myers in the lineup. John Andreoli, who was also placed on the Padres' roster Tuesday, took over for Hosmer.

As for the game, Manny Machado's five RBI paced the Padres, who improved to 20-16. The Rockies fell to 12-23.