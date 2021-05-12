NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Updated Play-in Standings, Predictions After May 11

2 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Not to suck the air out of the Windy City, but let's start with the relatively obvious prediction: The Bulls aren't getting in. The Zach LaVine-Nikola Vucevic tandem intrigues but not enough to make up this much ground in this little time.

So, the four-team field will likely remain the same: the Celtics, Hornets, Pacers and Wizards, probably in that order. Indiana could potentially climb ahead of Charlotte, but that's not what our crystal ball envisions.

The tournament will tip with the Celtics hosting the Hornets, and for as turbulent as things have been at times in Boston, there's still enough for the Shamrocks to get this done. Yes, the loss of Jaylen Brown stings, but not as much as it could have thanks to the recent offensive upticks by Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Besides, with all due respect to Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, Charlotte doesn't have a talent like Jayson Tatum.

Moving to the 9-10 matchup, the Wizards seem like the pick here even if they're forced to travel to the Circle City.

Bradley Beal is playing the best basketball of his career, and he was already an established All-Star. Triple-double machine Russell Westbrook has put his best foot forward more often than not in recent months. Squeeze support scoring out of an additional source—Rui Hachimura or Davis Bertans are the likely suppliers—and that's probably more than Indiana can handle, especially if defensive anchor Myles Turner remains on the shelf.

That sets up a win-or-go-fishing game between the Hornets and Wizards in Charlotte for the eighth and final seed.

The Hornets would have home-court advantage and the season series in their favor, but the Wizards have more established star power, and they've played better ball over the past month-plus. The game will run through the guards, so give us Beal and Westbrook over Ball and Rozier.