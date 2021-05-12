Free Agents Browns Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

For the second offseason in a row, the Browns appear to have put together a stellar offseason. But there is still a lot of time left between now and when training camp starts in July.

The Browns were busy in early free agency adding the former Rams duo of Troy Hill and John Johnson III to the secondary. Then they doubled down on defense with Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the draft.

That's not even including Jadeveon Clowney, who will also come to Cleveland on a one-year deal.

After a breakout season last year and plenty of moves that should improve the team on paper, the Browns are a contender.

The moves might not be done yet either. According to Spotrac, the Browns have the seventh-most cap space in the league with $21.5 million. And while this roster has few holes, there are some places where depth would be welcome.

These players could provide some of that and are still on the market for one reason or another.