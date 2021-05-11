X

    Report: A's to Explore Relocation Possibilities Amid Oakland Stadium Standoff

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021
    Alerted 59m ago in the B/R App

    The Oakland Athletics play the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Oakland Athletics "will start exploring the possibility of relocating with the blessing of Major League Baseball" because of difficulties in getting a new stadium in Oakland, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    The A's have a lease at Oakland Coliseum through 2024. Passan shared a statement from MLB in which it said the venue's site "is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball."

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Reds' Amir Garrett Has Suspension Reduced to 5 Games After Appeal

      Reds' Amir Garrett Has Suspension Reduced to 5 Games After Appeal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Reds' Amir Garrett Has Suspension Reduced to 5 Games After Appeal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Carlos Martinez Placed on IL After Injuring Ankle Celebrating HR

      Carlos Martinez Placed on IL After Injuring Ankle Celebrating HR
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Carlos Martinez Placed on IL After Injuring Ankle Celebrating HR

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: A's to Look into Relocating from Oakland

      A's have asked the city council to vote on a new site prior to its late July recess

      Report: A's to Look into Relocating from Oakland
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: A's to Look into Relocating from Oakland

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Joe Maddon Explains Albert Pujols Release, Says 'Divorce Is Difficult'

      Joe Maddon Explains Albert Pujols Release, Says 'Divorce Is Difficult'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Joe Maddon Explains Albert Pujols Release, Says 'Divorce Is Difficult'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report