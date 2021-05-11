Report: A's to Explore Relocation Possibilities Amid Oakland Stadium Standoff

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics "will start exploring the possibility of relocating with the blessing of Major League Baseball" because of difficulties in getting a new stadium in Oakland, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The A's have a lease at Oakland Coliseum through 2024. Passan shared a statement from MLB in which it said the venue's site "is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball."

