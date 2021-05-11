NBA Teams That Can Actually Shock in the Playoffs

1 of 5

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

Including the Denver Nuggets is not an insult to Nikola Jokic's runaway MVP campaign. It is a nod to the importance of Jamal Murray, and how expectations will—and sort of should—be recalibrated in his absence.

Losing him to a torn left ACL puts a substantial damper on the Nuggets' ceiling. His is brand of basketball that explodes in value during the postseason. Denver doesn't have someone else who can attack downhill, set up the offense and hit ridiculously difficult from-scratch jumpers when things bog down. This says nothing of his telephathic synergy with Jokic.

Replacing elements of Murray's value through separate players is possible. That's still different from having the entire package rolled into one shot-making stud.

The void Murray leaves behind isn't the Nuggets' only hole, either. They are banged up at the most inopportune time. Will Barton and Monte Morris have missed time with hamstring injuries, and P.J. Dozier recently suffered what head coach Mike Malone deemed a "significant" right adductor strain.

Viewed through the lens of what they were around the trade deadline (a legit title contender), the Nuggets are noticeably weaker. As a result, it is much harder to envision them emerging from the Western Conference.

But not impossible.

Jokic is central to this calculus. He mitigates some of the need for a conventional crunch-time weapon by registering as a captain of clutch himself. DeMar DeRozan is the only player who has converted more buckets in the final two minutes of one-possession games, and he has some outside-in, face-up pizzazz within his arsenal.

Michael Porter Jr., meanwhile, arms Denver with another unique safety net. Other teams would kill to have a star-in-progress as insurance behind their actual star duo. And Porter has not disappointed since Murray's injury. He's averaging 25.1 points while downing 64.1 percent of his twos and 50 percent of his threes. Most of his baskets continue to come off assists, but the Nuggets are increasing his on-ball reps. His front-court touches have exploded, and he's using more time and dribbles per possession than before.

Surviving the West without Murray will be hell. It would've been hell anyway. The Nuggets have a top-seven offense and defense in his absence, with room to improve should they get healthier and if Aaron Gordon picks up his play. They aren't so much exponentially worse as they are different and higher-variance—a sleeping contender, perhaps, but still a contender.