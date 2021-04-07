Ranking the NBA's Best Duos This Season

10 of 10

Possessions Played: 2,634

Net Rating: 12.2

No data dive will ever do the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray duo justice. They are in Year 5 of their partnership, which is at this point more like a kinship.

Jokic and Murray are hardwired to act in concert. They torch defenses with their hand-offs, and even the stingiest opponents can suffer death by a thousand back cuts. Jokic knows where everyone on the floor is at all times but seems more acutely aware of Murray's whereabouts than most. It isn't just understanding where Murray may be; he intuits where he's going.

Murray, in turn, has a unique grasp of where Jokic wants him to be. You can sometimes see the two directing each other. On other occasions, there is no pointing, no nodding, no calls for the ball, no visceral form of communication. Murray just does it—it being whatever the right decision may be, whether that's cutting, relocating away from the ball, coming to the ball, etc. Jokic seems to have an internal alarm that goes off whenever Murray is in the corner.

Watching these two is basketball at its most fun. And this says nothing of their skill detached from one another.

Solo minutes have not been statistically pretty. Denver is losing the time Jokic logs without Murray and vice versa. Some lineup and early-season blowout noise skews this a little bit. It is also a harbinger of how much the Nuggets prefer them together, and how many backup-heavy units they've deployed during either's me-time.

Neither, though, is completely dependent on the other. Jokic sets up shots for everyone; he just happens to have assisted on Murray's buckets more than twice as often as anyone else's made shots. His scoring arsenal is deeper than ever and includes a lethal jumper, nifty floater, post game founded around force and finesse and difficult fades and face-ups that remain visually disarming.

Murray is pretty much an expert in toggling between two existences. There is Murray, Jokic's co-star. And then there is Murray in takeover mode. Activating the latter is an imperfect science, and Murray has authored some wild swings and slumps. But he has been more of a steadying hand this season than not, an elite tough-shot maker who understands and embraces his functional duality.

The end result is a staggeringly effective duo that moonlights as, perhaps, the NBA's most dangerous crunch-time twosome. And though the Nuggets continue to be painted as some mid-tier team this season—which, I mean, they're fourth in the West and 14 games over .500, so let's chill—it doesn't matter. Jokic and Murray have pieced together an incredibly effective body of work across the biggest sample size of the field. Their partnership is, right now, the league's standard-bearer.

