Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC 262 goes down Saturday in Houston, Texas. While the card's Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira main event—which will crown a new lightweight champ—is generating the bulk of the pre-fight headlines, that's certainly not all the card has to offer. It also features a dynamite co-main event between longtime lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

The two stars will enter the cage at UFC 262 at very different junctures of their careers. Ferguson, once considered the best lightweight alive not named Khabib Nurmagomedov, has lost his last two fights, first succumbing to strikes in a battle with Justin Gaethje, then losing a decision to the aforementioned Oliveira.

Dariush, on the other hand, will step into the Octagon with six consecutive wins behind him. Two of those wins have come by way of highlight-reel knockout, two have been slick submissions and two have been decisions.

Ahead of the fight, it's very difficult to predict whether Ferguson will get back on track or Dariush will keep his streak alive. That being said, a closer look at their respective games does provide some interesting insights.

Keep scrolling to see how the pair match up on paper.