X

    Mets' Jacob deGrom to Return from IL on Tuesday After Side, Back Injuries

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2021
    Alerted 41m ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    The New York Mets announced Sunday ace Jacob deGrom will return Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies after being sidelined by tightness in his right side and lower back. 

    DeGrom last pitched in the majors May 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    The two-time Cy Young winner didn't miss a beat to begin the 2021 season. Through six starts, he had a 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 40 innings on the mound.

    DeGrom then landed on the injured list, however, with right side discomfort. While the situation could have been far worse, it elicited fear surrounding the right-hander's long-term health given how much stress he places on his throwing arm.

    Marcus Stroman has returned to form in 2021, while Taijuan Walker is bouncing back nicely after a pair of forgettable seasons following Tommy John surgery. But there simply isn't another pitcher in MLB who can do what deGrom can on his best day.

    The firing of hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater was emblematic of a start that wasn't up to the front office's expectations. The ink was barely dry on Francisco Lindor's 10-year, $341 million extension before he began hearing criticism from fans.

    Steve Cohen's purchase of the franchise from the Wilpon family was supposed to signal a new dawn.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Mets, who sit atop the NL East with a 21-18 record, will hope deGrom's return is a positive step in that direction.

    Related

      Mets’ Kevin Pillar slowly making way back after bloody beaning

      Mets’ Kevin Pillar slowly making way back after bloody beaning
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets’ Kevin Pillar slowly making way back after bloody beaning

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/23

      Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/23
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/23

      Lukas Vlahos
      via Amazin' Avenue

      Mets Morning News for May 23, 2021

      Mets Morning News for May 23, 2021
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Morning News for May 23, 2021

      Allison McCague
      via Amazin' Avenue

      Mets offense struggles, Drew Smith falls to walk-off homer in the ninth

      Mets offense struggles, Drew Smith falls to walk-off homer in the ninth
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets offense struggles, Drew Smith falls to walk-off homer in the ninth

      Michael Drago
      via Amazin' Avenue