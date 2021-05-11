College Football Players Poised for Bounce-Back Years in 2021

0 of 7

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Although we like to think progress is linear, players who thrive early in their college football careers don't always have a consistently upward trajectory.

Throw in the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's no surprise some standouts had an underwhelming 2020 season. But after a more typical offseason of workouts, practices and development, this group of players has a great opportunity to rebound in 2021.

The list is focused on previous high-production players who either dealt with injuries or didn't meet expectations last season while on the field.

Players who opted out of the 2020 campaign, such as Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, are not considered.