Free Agents Giants Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The New York Giants attacked the 2021 NFL draft with a desire to add value. General manager Dave Gettleman traded down in each of the first two rounds but still acquired potential early contributors in wideout Kadarius Toney and edge-rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Now that the draft is over, though, finding value will be less important than filling holes. New York, after all, won six games in 2020 and came close to stealing the NFC East title. Making the playoffs should be a priority in 2021.

New York can look to continue filling holes during post-draft free agency, though it may have to create some cap space and/or focus primarily on budget options. According to Spotrac, the Giants only have an estimated $3.8 million in cap space with the top 51 player contracts considered.

With all of this in mind, let's examine three free agents the Giants should target following the draft.