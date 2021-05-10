Free Agents Patriots Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Stew Milne/Associated Press

So far this offseason, the New England Patriots have greatly overhauled their roster following a disappointing 2020 season. They signed a number of big-name free agents early, then they added some young talent during the 2021 NFL draft, including their potential future franchise quarterback, Mac Jones.

It's clear that the Pats may not be looking to rebuild and will be trying to immediately get back to the playoffs this upcoming season. There are more playmakers on New England's offense and a bunch of new impact players on defense for the upcoming season.

But the Pats still have $15.97 million in available cap space (per Over the Cap), and there are some low-risk veterans still on the free-agent market who could be intriguing fits in New England. Perhaps the Patriots still have a few more moves to make this offseason.

Here's a look at three free agents who the Pats should still consider signing this offseason.