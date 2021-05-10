2021 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Predictions Ahead of Final Games

0 of 4

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NBA regular season has entered its final week.

Teams should have a clear idea by this point of where they are headed and what they need to get there.

That means draft strategies should be closer to crystallizing. For some, they might have the luxury of knowing that the best possible fit for them is the best prospect available. For others, their roster might have a specific itch that, if properly scratched on draft night, could allow them to take the next step in 2021-22.

Needs shouldn't be too hard to fill with this class, which features five potential franchise talents at the top and a host of capable starters and role players behind them. After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight the top three prospects on our board.