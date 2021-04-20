2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Jalen Suggs vs. Jalen Green Debate Heating Up

4 of 6

20. Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG/SF, Freshman)

19. Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)

18. Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

17. Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

16. Tre Mann (Florida, PG, Sophomore)

15. Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, PF/C, 2002)

14. Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)

13. Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)

12. Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)

11. Kai Jones (Texas, PF, Sophomore)

Slowing down on Davion Mitchell

Now that the excitement of the NCAA tournament has worn off and we're no longer living in the moment, I've taken a step back to reevaluate Mitchell and gather more feedback.

While scouts expect a team will wind up taking him near the top 10, Mitchell was No. 20 for me before March Madness. History warns about making serious changes based on postseason performance. History also says to be careful with prospects who'll be 23-year-old rookies, though there have been a decent amount of success stories like Devonte' Graham, Malcolm Brogdon, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Harris.

Still, the surprise late-blooming breakout, age and a 65.2 free-throw percentage cause some hesitation when projecting his offense. And though he should still provide tough defense, it can be easy to overrate a guard's defensive impact out of college. At the next level, good offense beats good defense from the point of attack, and recent tape shows March/April opponents like Texas Tech's Mac McLung (17 points), West Virginia's Miles McBride (19 points) and Villanova's Justin Moore (15 points) still scoring on Mitchell.

I'm not jumping off the wagon—I'm just more comfortable with Mitchell as a pick in the teens or 20s after prospects who are three to four years younger.

More to Isaiah Jackson's game?

If you squint hard enough at Jackson's tape, hidden game and skill become visible on certain possessions.

The draw to Jackson still revolves around his bounce and quickness for finishing and shot-blocking. His 12.7 block percentage will be higher than that of other first-round picks. But despite averaging just 8.4 points, flashes of face-up moves, mid-range touch and jump hooks hint at more scoring upside to unlock down the road.

There is a belief that NBA executives who didn't scout much during the season could be swayed by Jackson during workouts, where he'll be able to showcase skill that was masked at Kentucky.

More faith in Usman Garuba

Garuba has opened my eyes even wider since our last update, when we touched on our decision to stay patient with his offense. He's now scored double-figures and hit two three-pointers in three consecutive games.

With a rotational-big NBA floor, propped up by tremendous physical tools, mobility, IQ and effort for defense, plus quick-processing passing, Garuba is starting to look more confident catching and shooting behind the arc. Becoming reliable or even just threatening would be a huge development for his offensive fit. This latest stretch only helps create more optimism, particularly since he's still 19 years old.