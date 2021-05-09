Trevor Bauer 'Pissed' as Dodgers' Slump Continues with Loss to Angels

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slumping, and Trevor Bauer isn't happy about.

On Sunday, the Dodgers lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Angels, their 15th loss in the past 20 games. After the loss, Bauer sounded off.

"You can say it's early, no need to panic, and [it's] true, but at the end of the day, we're not going to roll the bats and balls out there and win baseball games," he told reporters. "We're not going to sleep-walk our way to another division title and World Series."

"I don't necessarily want to speak for the team," he continued. "But I'm pissed personally. I don't like losing. I want to win. That's why I came here. And we are not playing up to our capabilities right now, so I'm mad."

