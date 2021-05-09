X

    Trevor Bauer 'Pissed' as Dodgers' Slump Continues with Loss to Angels

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are slumping, and Trevor Bauer isn't happy about. 

    On Sunday, the Dodgers lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Angels, their 15th loss in the past 20 games. After the loss, Bauer sounded off. 

    "You can say it's early, no need to panic, and [it's] true, but at the end of the day, we're not going to roll the bats and balls out there and win baseball games," he told reporters. "We're not going to sleep-walk our way to another division title and World Series."

    "I don't necessarily want to speak for the team," he continued. "But I'm pissed personally. I don't like losing. I want to win. That's why I came here. And we are not playing up to our capabilities right now, so I'm mad."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

