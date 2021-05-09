Bradley Beal Will Not Play for Wizards vs. Hawks Because of Hamstring Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards won't have Bradley Beal for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of the left hamstring strain he suffered during Saturday's 133-132 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the news, noting the star shooting guard "tweaked his hamstring" during the win. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted Beal will be considered "day-to-day," as an MRI ruled out a "significant" injury:

The timing isn't ideal for Beal, considering he poured in 50 points during that win over Indiana.

Russell Westbrook, who finished with a triple-double of 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, was the only other player on Washington who finished with more than 13 points. Westbrook will surely be asked to carry even more of the offensive load while his backcourt mate is sidelined.

Beal has been on fire of late and averaged 30.3 points per game in April and scored 42 or more points in two of his last three contests.

Fortunately for Washington, it has played well enough of late that it can afford a slight slip without Beal and still make the Eastern Conference playoffs. It is 15-4 in the last 19 games, which has moved it into the No. 9 seed.

The Nos. 7-10 seeds will participate in the play-in tournament, and the Wizards are 3.5 games ahead of the 11th-seeded Chicago Bulls with just four games remaining in their season.

That means it would take a complete collapse for Washington to miss the playoffs entirely, so there is less need to rush Beal back before he is ready.