Russell Westbrook Breaks Oscar Robertson's Record for Most Career Triple-Doubles

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple-double Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, passing Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.

Robertson was among those to congratulate Westbrook on his historic accomplishment:

The 32-year-old became the first player since the Hall of Famer in 1961-62 to average a triple-double when he put up 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game in 2016-17. At the time, many likely thought it would be a one-off, with the eventual MVP motivated by Kevin Durant's departure and having to shoulder a heavy burden on the Durant-less Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then Westbrook did it again the following season and the year after that.

The notion that the nine-time All-Star has padded his stats a bit to put up his gaudy numbers will probably follow him in perpetuity. He addressed that argument in April 2018, countering that his energy and drive on the court helped set him apart (warning: video contains profanity):

At the end of the day, Westbrook's record speaks for itself, though.

Per Stathead, there have been three occasions in the NBA when a player has posted at least 20 assists and 20 rebounds in a single game, and the UCLA product is responsible for at least two of them. The most recent came May 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, whom many consider to be the best point guard ever, told The Athletic's David Aldridge how Westbrook's performances shouldn't be taken for granted:

"People have played 13 years, 15 years, and never get 20 rebounds. Same with assists. I know I got 24 a lot, but for him to get 24, there's guards who's played who would never get even 20 (assists). The things he's been able to do, hopefully, we will say, 'Give him his love, give him his respect.' This is really big. This is something I couldn't even do. I know how big it is."

To some extent, fans may be experiencing triple-double fatigue. The novelty has worn off, and there are only so many words to describe something that has become almost routine.

Once Westbrook retires and there isn't somebody else doing what he is right now, the full scope of his exceptionalism on the court will be appreciated all over again.