X

    76ers' Dwight Howard Nicknamed Tyrese Maxey 'Mad Max'; Joel Embiid Praises SG

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Tyrese Maxey exploded for 22 points in place of an injured Ben Simmons in the Philadelphia 76ers' 118-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and earned himself a nickname from Dwight Howard in the process. 

    The veteran center told reporters how he came up with the moniker:

    "I call him Mad Max! He gets out on the court he causes havoc, he gets downhill, he's getting to the basket. I think he's getting his touch and he's getting a little bit better of a feel for the game of basketball. This year has been really tough for a rookie, no Summer League, not a lot of practices, and stuff like that so for him to come in and do what he's doing and playing big minutes and guys like Ben and Seth is out. I think he's stepped up and he's done a great job. I'm real proud of him."

    Maxey has excelled all season when given a chance to play with the first unit, averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in seven starts. His playing time has been inconsistent most of the season—as is wont to be the case when a rookie plays for a championship contender—but his ability to create off the dribble should give the Sixers an added dynamic in the postseason.

    Joel Embiid said the "game becomes easier" with Maxey on the floor and credited him with giving the Sixers offense the push it needs when Simmons is out of the lineup.

    Simmons is not expected to miss much time, but getting Maxey some minutes down the stretch could help boost his confidence for his first try at playoff basketball.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Pistons coach Dwane Casey talks Sixers' defense, chances for title run

      Pistons coach Dwane Casey talks Sixers' defense, chances for title run
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Pistons coach Dwane Casey talks Sixers' defense, chances for title run

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      76ers' Joel Embiid discusses Kobe Bryant's impact on his career: 'I'm probably here because of him'

      76ers' Joel Embiid discusses Kobe Bryant's impact on his career: 'I'm probably here because of him'
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      76ers' Joel Embiid discusses Kobe Bryant's impact on his career: 'I'm probably here because of him'

      Michael Kaskey-Blomain
      via CBSSports.com

      Tyrese Maxey Credits Matisse Thybulle for His Defensive Progression

      Tyrese Maxey Credits Matisse Thybulle for His Defensive Progression
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Tyrese Maxey Credits Matisse Thybulle for His Defensive Progression

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Pelicans VP Fined $50K

      New Orleans VP of basketball ops David Griffin fined for publicly criticizing officiating of Zion Williamson

      Pelicans VP Fined $50K
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pelicans VP Fined $50K

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report