Buying or Selling NBA Coaches on the Hot Seat

0 of 6

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

It came a little later than usual thanks to last season's hiatus and the December start to the 2020-21 season, but coaching seats around the NBA are officially warming up.

When teams fail to live up to expectations, fans, analysts and organizations look for the fall guy year after year. That's often the coach.

Ownership, the front office or the players themselves may carry as much or more of the blame, but shakeups to the bench sometimes seem like the path of least resistance.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick gave us five names to pay attention to:

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer

Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks

Some of those inclusions may be more obvious than others. And there are arguments to keep any of them, though they're more difficult to make for some.

Whose so-called hot seat is really hot? And whose may just be lukewarm? Let's indulge the time-honored tradition of "buy or sell" on each of these rumors.