Buying or Selling NBA Coaches on the Hot Seat

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

If the traditional aspects of being a head coach were the only factors at play here, Luke Walton's seat may be as hot as that of any coach in the league.

After three sub-.500 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (only one of which included LeBron James), Walton has underwhelmed with the Sacramento Kings.

Like the pre-2019-20 Lakers, these squads aren't teeming with talent, but De'Aaron Fox is a fringe All-Star, Buddy Hield is one of the game's most prolific shooters and Marvin Bagley III was the No. 2 pick in 2018. That has been enough to coax an above-average offense, but that's about the nicest thing you can say.

Sacramento is 21st in winning percentage and 29th in defense over the course of Walton's two seasons. And though the front office hasn't given him many (if any) lockdown defenders, a lack of interest and effort on that end can often be attributed to coaching.

Perhaps more than any other area of basketball, defense requires effort. How willing are you to get in a stance for 24 seconds? How hard will you close out or make that next rotation? Are you willing to help your teammates and recover? Answers to those questions can be influenced by a coach's ability to motivate.

Walton's future with Sacramento may not be as simple as all that, though.

According to Charania and Amick, Walton has a good relationship with Fox. And unlike most coaching contracts, there's no provision that allows the organization to stretch what's owed to Walton over a number of years if he's fired. Following a period of immense financial turmoil for the Kings and a number of teams around the NBA, paying two head coaches at once may not be palatable.

Sacramento currently has a 20.3 percent chance at a top-four pick in this loaded upcoming draft. Giving Walton another high-upside prospect to play alongside Fox and Tyrese Haliburton may finally bring some hope to the Kings. And it's probably preferable to the onus of double-billing.

Verdict: Sell