Warriors X-Factors That Will Decide GS’s Fate Amid 2021 NBA Playoff Race

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Barring a colossal collapse over the next 10 days, the Golden State Warriors will play a form of postseason basketball.

Whether that includes a ticket to the actual playoffs, though, depends on how the Dubs fare in the play-in tournament.

That's almost assuredly where Stephen Curry and Co. are headed, as they sit 4.5 games back of the sixth seed and 3.0 games up on the 11th with only 10 outings left on their slate.

Any success they can generate in the second season will follow a familiar formula at the top, with Curry working his magic on offense and Draymond Green quarterbacking the defense. But that's where the similarities stop with this Warriors' squad and previous iterations, since Klay Thompson is sidelined by a torn right Achilles tendon.

The Curry-Green combo can be tremendous, but it will need more help to make any significant noise. The following three players stand out as X-factors who will determine how far this club can go.