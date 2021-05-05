    Paul George Leads Clippers to Comeback Win vs. Raptors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMay 5, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, right, shoots over Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Facing the franchise with which he won the 2019 NBA Finals, Kawhi Leonard dropped 13 points Tuesday as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 105-100 at Staples Center.

    It marked the first of the teams' two meetings this month as the Clippers look to lock up home-court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Los Angeles (44-22), which entered the night tied with the Denver Nuggets for third in the Western Conference and four games behind the Utah Jazz for first.

    The Raptors (27-39) dropped to 3.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for 10th place—the final play-in tournament slot—in the Eastern Conference.

    The Clippers clinched a berth in the postseason Sunday when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Raptors.

    Notable Performers

    Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers:

    Video Play Button
    Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers:

    Fred VanVleet, PG, Toronto Raptors:

    Pascal Siakam, PF, Toronto Raptors:    

    What's Next

    The Clippers continue their four-game homestand Thursday against the rival Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The Clips won the first two contests this season and will be looking to sweep.

    Toronto will continue its playoff push against visiting Washington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

