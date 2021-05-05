Paul George Leads Clippers to Comeback Win vs. Raptors

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Facing the franchise with which he won the 2019 NBA Finals, Kawhi Leonard dropped 13 points Tuesday as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 105-100 at Staples Center.

It marked the first of the teams' two meetings this month as the Clippers look to lock up home-court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Los Angeles (44-22), which entered the night tied with the Denver Nuggets for third in the Western Conference and four games behind the Utah Jazz for first.

The Raptors (27-39) dropped to 3.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for 10th place—the final play-in tournament slot—in the Eastern Conference.

The Clippers clinched a berth in the postseason Sunday when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Raptors.

Notable Performers

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers:

Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers:

Fred VanVleet, PG, Toronto Raptors:

Pascal Siakam, PF, Toronto Raptors:

What's Next

The Clippers continue their four-game homestand Thursday against the rival Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The Clips won the first two contests this season and will be looking to sweep.

Toronto will continue its playoff push against visiting Washington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

