1 Hidden Gem on Each Top 10 College Football Team in 2021

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

While star players are the headliners of winning teams, the core of a roster provides the foundation for a successful year.

In most cases, a quarterback, running back or wide receiver draws the most attention. Once in a while, an edge-rusher or other defensive star might be in the spotlight. However, there is always an under-the-radar player who is a vital contributor.

Perhaps it's fitting we're highlighting these players at an offseason moment when many football fans are recovering from the NFL draft. But it still doesn't change their value on fall Saturdays.

The order is based on B/R's post-signing-day Top 25.