    Jrue Holiday Breaks Down Guarding Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, NBA's Top Scorers

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 123-125. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    The addition of Jrue Holiday is a major reason that expectations are high for the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the postseason.

    Widely regarded as one of the best all-around guards in the NBA, Holiday spoke with Bleacher Report about defending Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and the best scorers in the league:

    "Jrue Holiday is solidified as probably the best defender in the league at the guard position," Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's podcast The Old Man and the Three in September (h/t Jacob Rude of Lonzo Wire).

    Per NBA.com, Holiday held All-Stars Zach LaVine and Trae Young scoreless on 12 combined field-goal attempts as the primary defender against them this season.

    A first-team All-Defensive selection in 2017-18 with the New Orleans Pelicans and a second-teamer the following season, Holiday continues to impact that side of the ball in his first season with the Bucks.

    He has combined that defensive prowess with one of the best offensive seasons of his career. The 30-year-old is shooting a career-high 50.4 percent in 52 games.

    Led by Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 40-24 record.

