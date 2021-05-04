Jrue Holiday Breaks Down Guarding Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, NBA's Top Scorers

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The addition of Jrue Holiday is a major reason that expectations are high for the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the postseason.

Widely regarded as one of the best all-around guards in the NBA, Holiday spoke with Bleacher Report about defending Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and the best scorers in the league:

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

"Jrue Holiday is solidified as probably the best defender in the league at the guard position," Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's podcast The Old Man and the Three in September (h/t Jacob Rude of Lonzo Wire).

Per NBA.com, Holiday held All-Stars Zach LaVine and Trae Young scoreless on 12 combined field-goal attempts as the primary defender against them this season.

A first-team All-Defensive selection in 2017-18 with the New Orleans Pelicans and a second-teamer the following season, Holiday continues to impact that side of the ball in his first season with the Bucks.

He has combined that defensive prowess with one of the best offensive seasons of his career. The 30-year-old is shooting a career-high 50.4 percent in 52 games.

Led by Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 40-24 record.