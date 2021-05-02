Phillies' Jose Alvarado Suspended for 3 Games for Taunting Mets' Dominic Smith

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado has been suspended for three games after taunting New York Mets outfielder Dominic Smith following a strikeout Friday night, per Tim Healey of Newsday, an exchange that led to both benches clearing.

Alvarado wildly celebrated the eighth-inning strikeout, looking in Smith's direction before gesturing and yelling at him as both men walked toward their respective dugouts. Smith reversed course and headed for the pitcher, prompting the benches to clear.

Smith didn't appreciate how Alvarado handled himself after the strikeout in Philadelphia's 2-1 win:

"I don't mind people pimping strikeouts and pimping stuff on the field. I've never been a player like that, but I don't mind it; I love it. But him pointing at me, coming after me and stuff like that—I'm a grown-ass man. Come meet me then if you really got a problem, and we can really handle it.

"So that's how I look at that issue. He waited for his team to grab him and stuff. But I'm right there. He can meet me in the tunnel tomorrow if he really wanna get after it."

Smith and Mets pitcher Miguel Castro were each fined for their roles in the dustup.

Alvarado and Smith have some history. The Mets outfielder and others on New York's bench jawed at the Phillies pitcher earlier in the month after Alvarado hit Michael Conforto with a pitch:

It would appear that Alvarado hadn't forgotten. His response will cost him three games, however.

The Mets (10-11) and Phillies (13-14) conclude a three-game series Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The teams split the first two games of the series, with New York holding a 5-3 edge in matchups between the teams this year.