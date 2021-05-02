Fernando Tatis Jr. 1st Ever in MLB History with 40+ HR, 30+ SB in 1st 162 Games

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up an impressive stat line in his first 162 games.

The league announced Sunday that the 22-year-old is the first player to post at least 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases in that time frame.

The shortstop has hit seven home runs and stolen five bases through 19 games this season—his third in the league—to accomplish the feat.

His 162nd game came Saturday in a 6-2 victory against the San Francisco Giants, when he walked, stole a base and scored twice.

Tatis is slashing .236/.317/.569 with 11 RBI this year.

He earned a Silver Slugger nod in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign after hitting .277/.366/.571 with 45 RBI, 17 home runs and 11 stolen bases, numbers that could have surpassed his strong debut from 2019 in a season that was limited by injuries.

As a rookie, Tatis blasted 22 home runs with 16 steals and 53 RBI, hitting .317/.379/.590. He finished third in voting for the league's Rookie of the Year award.

While there have been several other players who have starred similarly—nine players since 1961 have had at least 77 combined steals and home runs according to the Elias Sports Bureau—Tatis is the only player to post the 40-30 split (h/t Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune).

The star will have the chance to keep making history with the Padres, who signed him to a $14-year, $340 million deal in February.