Broncos HC Fangio: Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater's Reps to Be '50-50' in OTAs

The Denver Broncos are going to let their quarterback situation sort itself out.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Saturday that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater would split time 50-50 during OTAs and training camp.

Lock served as the primary signal-caller for Denver in 2020, making 13 starts in his second year in the league. The Broncos acquired Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers via trade Wednesday.

In 2020, Lock—the team's second-round pick out of Missouri in 2019—threw for 2,933 yards and 16 touchdowns but led the league with 15 interceptions. Conversely, Bridgewater threw for a career-high 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first action as a starter since the 2015 season.

In that 2015 campaign, the then-second-year QB earned a Pro Bowl nod by collecting 3,231 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“I think Drew is going to look good here in the offseason when we do hit the field. And I’ve been an admirer of Teddy Bridgewater for many years," Fangio said.

The Broncos seem to be content with the situation as it stands, considering they could have added either Ohio State's Justin Fields or Alabama's Mac Jones when they selected at No. 9 overall. But they chose cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and Fields went at No. 11 to the Chicago Bears and Jones to the New England Patriots at No. 15.

According to Mike Klis of Denver's 9News, Fangio also dodged questions about the availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has reportedly told people within the organization that he does not want to return in 2021.