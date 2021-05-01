Pete Carroll Confirms Richard Sherman, Seahawks Have Had Contact in Free Agency

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed to reporters that the team and free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman have had contact this offseason, although a reunion between the team and the franchise legend does not appear imminent.

"We're always open. I've talked to Sherm quite a few times here over the offseason," Carroll said, per the official Seahawks team transcript, when asked if they'd want to add the veteran Sherman back into the mix since they've talked.



"We have stayed in contact. He's out there and I know he's thinking about it. He's looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there's three or four teams that he's considering. We'll see what happens but he's been a great player and he's still got some ball left in him I'm sure. At this point, we're going to clear through this day and figure out what happens with the [rookies] coming up and we'll see where it sits later on."



Adding Sherman doesn't appear to be on the immediate radar for the 'Hawks, though.

"I'm just going along with the conversation right now. That's not one of our thoughts right now that we're going out and getting another guy at this spot. But we're going to keep looking. We're not going to stop looking. We're going to compete. In that sense, I leave everything open and that's just one of them. Go ahead and do whatever you want with it, but that's where it is."

Sherman is a charter member of the legendary Legion of Boom, the dominant secondary that led Seattle to a pair of NFC titles (2013, 2014) and a Super Bowl win (2013). He's a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro.

The 33-year-old has played 10 seasons: seven with the Seahawks and three with the San Francisco 49ers. A calf strain forced him to miss over half the 2020 campaign, and he played just five games. The year before, Sherman helped lead a defense that proved to be a catalyst in San Francisco winning the NFC.

He's currently listed as the top available free agent on Pro Football Focus' list. PFF reported that Sherman has interest from the 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks' current cornerback crew includes Tre Flowers, Ahkello Witherspoon, Pierre Desir and Jayson Stanley. Seattle also added Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown in the fourth round of this year's draft.

Adding Sherman back into the mix would be a huge boost for a Seattle team that went 12-4 and won the NFC West last year but got upset in the NFC Wild Card Round after the Los Angeles Rams beat it 30-20. Seattle's defense started slowly but finished strong, and the team ended at No. 15 in fewest points allowed per game.