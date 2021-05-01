    Mets' Dominic Smith Calls Out Phillies' Jose Alvarado After Benches Clear

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 1, 2021

    Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, right, has an altercation with New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) as catcher Andrew Knapp tries to intervene after Smith struck out swinging in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

    New York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith called out Philadelphia Phillies left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado after a game in which benches cleared and tempers flared en route to a 2-1 home victory for the Phils.

    Alvarado struck out Smith to end a potential eighth-inning rally. Afterward, he pointed and yelled at Smith, who walked toward Alvarado in response. The teams spilled out of the dugouts in response.

    Nothing more came of it, and no one was ejected.

    The bad blood between the two sides emerged April 13 after Alvarado threw two 100 mph fastballs up and in on outfielder Michael Conforto, who was plunked with the second one. The Mets players, led by Smith, let Alvarado know how they felt about his wildness.

    New York is in town for a three-game series against Philadelphia that will continue Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET in Citizens Bank Park.

