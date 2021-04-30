    Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Jayson Tatum 'Destined for Greatness' After Dropping 60

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMay 1, 2021

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Boston. Tatum scored 60 points to lead the Celtics to a 143-140 victory in overtime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Jaylen Brown offered some incredibly high praise of teammate Jayson Tatum after the Boston Celtics star went off for 60 points on Friday night. 

    "That boy is destined for greatness," Brown told reporters

    Sparked by a career-outing from Tatum, the Celtics rallied back from a 32-point deficit to stun the San Antonio Spurs, 143-140 in overtime at TD Garden. The Celtics were booed off the court at halftime after scoring just 48 points only to respond with nearly 100 points in the frames to follow.

    Tatum went 20-of-37 from the field with five made threes while adding another 15 points from the free throw line in 17 opportunities. That he found time to dish out five assists and grab eight rebounds only added to a stellar performance. 

    It's the largest comeback by any NBA team in the last 12 years including the postseason and tied Larry Bird for the most points scored in a single game in Celtics history. 

    "It's a big deal and I'm for sure grateful for the position I'm in," Tatum told reporters of having his name next Bird's in the record books. "It's a surreal feeling."

    Brown believes there are more of these types of nights to come. 

    Considering Tatum is just 23 years old, that's not hard to believe at all. 

    The Duke product who went No. 3 overall in 2017 is elevating his play this season. If he keeps rising at this rate, he'll be mentioned in the same sentence as Bird more often than most players could ever imagine. 

