Warriors' Steve Kerr Says Modern Players' 'Attention to Detail' Is 'Lacking'

Following a 126-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he saw the Dubs play like a "modern team" after they were outrebounded 57-34 in a critical game:

"This is the modern NBA; guys don't box out. It's just the way it is. Every night on League Pass, I see the same thing. Players let guys come in from the weak side, and they think, 'I'll just get the rebound.' It's a disease that's rampant in the NBA. The problem is, if you're a real small team like us, then it's going to hurt you more than it will hurt other teams."

Despite Kerr saying there's a lack of attention to detail with the fundamentals, he did note that "players have never had more skill than they have today."

As Kerr noted, the Warriors aren't a big team and could be expected to lose the rebounding battle most nights. They rank 29th in the NBA in rebounding at 42.8 per game.

Golden State is also currently playing without centers James Wiseman and Eric Paschall.

The Warriors rank eighth in the league in defensive rating, per Basketball Reference. Their biggest issue has been a lack of consistency offensively aside from superstar Stephen Curry.

He dropped 37 points against Minnesota but only shot 11-of-27 from the field.

Golden State is 31-32 after Thursday's loss but still maintains a three-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans for the final spot in the play-in tournament.