Bill Belichick: Cam Newton Is Patriots QB Despite Drafting Mac Jones in Round 1

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters that Cam Newton is the team's starting quarterback despite the Pats selecting Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones with the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

Newton is entering his 11th NFL season and second with the Patriots. He signed a one-year deal to return to New England this offseason. The 2015 NFL MVP spent his first nine years with the Carolina Panthers, who took the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Newton largely thrived in Carolina, leading the team to four playoff appearances and one NFC title. He also made three Pro Bowls.

Injuries marred the end of Newton's tenure, and Carolina parted ways with him after the 2019 season. He linked up with the Patriots and started 15 games for the Pats, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns (10 interceptions) in 2020. He also rushed for 592 yards and 12 scores.

Newton has many weapons to work with this year, which he did not have at his disposal in 2020 due to injuries and ineffectiveness in the pass-catching group. The Pats notably added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to completely reshape an offensive that brings back receiving leader Jakobi Meyers.

It's certainly possible Newton regains his Panther form in New England next year, giving Jones time to learn under him in 2021 before presumably taking the reins down the road.