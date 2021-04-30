    Jayson Oweh Drafted by Ravens: Baltimore's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    Images of Penn State defensive lineman Jayson Oweh are displayed after he was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 31st pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens grabbed outside linebacker Jayson Oweh with the No. 31 overall pick Thursday night, bolstering their defense after taking wideout Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick earlier in the night. 

    A product of Penn State who earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2020, Oweh should fit in nicely on a Baltimore defense that finished last season ranked seventh overall (329.8 yards per game) en route to a third consecutive postseason berth.

    Here's how Oweh should fit in once he arrives at training camp. 

       

    Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

    LDE: Derek Wolfe, Jayson Oweh, Chauncey Rivers

    NT: Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis

    RDE: Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike

    RUSH: Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson

    WLB: Malik Harrison, *Jayson Oweh, Kristian Welch

    MLB: Patrick Queen, Otaro Olaka, Chris Board

    CB: Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett

    CB: Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith

    Nickel CB: Tavon Young, Khalil Dorsey

    FS: DeShon Elliott, Jordan Richards

    SS: Chuck Clark, Nigel Warrior

    B/R's NFL Scouting Department compared Oweh to Vic Beasley, grading him a 7.75 out of 10 (potential NFL starter) who could've fallen to the second or third round. 

    Instead, he goes to the Ravens at the tail end of the first, where he should have plenty of time to develop his skill set while still contributing on the field. Despite B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranking him the seventh-best edge-rusher in his class, he was the fifth edge selected on Thursday following Jaelan Phillips (No. 18, Miami Dolphins), Kwity Paye (No. 21, Indianapolis Colts), Payton Turner (No. 28, New Orleans Saints) and Gregory Rousseau (No. 31, Buffalo Bills).

    Now Oweh gets a chance to prove his credentials on a Super Bowl contender as one of two Nittany Lions selected in the first round after linebacker Micah Parsons went to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 overall. 

    With its first pick on Thursday, Baltimore went with wideout Rashod Bateman, giving quarterback Lamar Jackson another weapon on offense. With their second pick, the Ravens found a way to reinforce their elite defense for years to come.  

