Report: Austin Rivers Expected to Sign Nuggets Contract Through Rest of Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets are set to sign Austin Rivers for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news, which had largely been expected since the Nuggets signed Rivers to a 10-day contract earlier this month.

Rivers is averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 assists in 24.2 minutes through his first five games with the Nuggets. He's struggled with his shooting stroke, knocking down 34.5 percent of his shots overall and 16.7 percent from three-point range.

"Coming in here, my whole pitch to them is just positive energy at all times," Rivers told reporters. "Whenever my name is called, be in attack mode, be aggressive, and just try to help this team win. … To be a part of a team like this, this late in the season going into the playoffs, you can't ask for a better situation. I'm so thankful."

Rivers played 21 games with the New York Knicks earlier this season before being traded to Oklahoma City as part of a three-team deal that sent George Hill to the 76ers. The Thunder subsequently waived him to allow him to sign with a contender.

Denver became a natural fit after it lost Jamal Murray to an ACL tear in mid-April. Will Barton has also been out of the lineup with a hamstring strain, giving Rivers an opportunity for more playing time.