Francisco Lindor Says 'It Sucks' Being Booed by Mets Fans Amid Early Struggles

Francisco Lindor's tenure with the New York Mets hasn't gotten off to the most successful start.

The shortstop is slashing .212/.321/.593 with one home run and three RBI in 66 at-bats as the 9-9 Mets try to climb above .500. The frustration in New York finally reached a crescendo on Tuesday night as fans at Citi Field began booing their team's marquee offseason acquisition amid another 1-for-4 night.

And the 27-year-old certainly heard them.

"It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks," Lindor said. "It doesn't feel right for sure. Interesting because it's the first time that it's happened in my career. ... I get it. They're booing because there's no results. That's it. They expect results. I expect results. I get it. It's part of the job."

In Lindor's defense—it's only April, and the shortstop's career slash-line during the first month of the season sits at .265/.339/.782 with 16 home runs.

May has typically been when Lindor heats up and his line rises to .309/.380/.909 with 23 homers. Considering the four-time All-Star has spent his career in New York and Cleveland, where it's typically still cold to begin the season, it makes sense Lindor would need a bit more time to find his rhythm.

It's not like that's been much of a problem in the past. The two-time Silver Slugger has never had a long-term issue breaking out of slumps. That doesn't mean regression is impossible for Lindor, just rather unlikely.

The booing isn't atypical of New York fans, either. Especially not for a player who just signed a 10-year, $341 million extension in Queens. That type of money is always going to leave fans expecting highlight reel plays on a nightly basis.

As Mets fans and Lindor continue to get to know each other, some hiccups are unavoidable. That it's a long season may prove fortuitous for both sides.