Patriots' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Ever since Tom Brady departed the New England Patriots, their quarterback position has been under tight scrutiny.

So, of course, the talk in the buildup to the 2021 NFL draft revolves around potential moves Bill Belichick can make to land the quarterback of the future.

Cam Newton is back for another season, but he showed in 2020 that he is not the long-term answer at the position.

While it would be nice for the Pats to land one of the top five signal-callers, they may not be in the market for one with the 15th overall pick.

If New England does not trade up, it has to consider filling other needs before attacking the quarterback position on Friday or Saturday.