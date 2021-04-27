    Video: Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blasts 3 HR vs. Nationals

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 28, 2021

    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is congratulated after his second home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
    Mike Carlson/Associated Press

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set an MLB record on Tuesday, becoming the youngest player to hit three home runs and log seven RBI in one game. 

    Guerrero, who turned 22 on March 16, was almost solely responsible for the Blue Jays' run total as they battled the Washington Nationals with a 9-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

    He got things going with a grand slam in the bottom of the third, putting the Blue Jays up 4-3.

    The hit snapped a streak of 17 scoreless innings for Nationals starter Max Scherzer. 

    But the onslaught wasn't over. Guerrero launched a solo shot in the bottom of fifth to increase the distance to 7-3, then logged a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh. 

    The first baseman now has seven home runs on the season, putting him one off the league lead that is currently held by Ronald Acuna and Rhys Hoskins. He launched nine in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and had 15 as a rookie through 123 games in 2019. 

