Yadier Molina Placed on IL by Cardinals with Foot Injury

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was added to the 10-day injured list with a right foot tendon strain, and the Cardinals recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from the club's alternate site, the team announced Tuesday.

Molina, 38, is slashing .323/.366/.631 with five home runs and 14 RBI to begin the season, while the 23-year-old Sanchez has just 10 MLB plate appearances in his career with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

The Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on Tuesday with the first pitch slated for 7:45 p.m. ET.

