    Yadier Molina Placed on IL by Cardinals with Foot Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 11m ago in the B/R App

    St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina waves to cheering fans after starting a baseball game against the Washington Nationals and becoming the first catcher in major league history to catch 2000 games with one team Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was added to the 10-day injured list with a right foot tendon strain, and the Cardinals recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from the club's alternate site, the team announced Tuesday. 

    Molina, 38, is slashing .323/.366/.631 with five home runs and 14 RBI to begin the season, while the 23-year-old Sanchez has just 10 MLB plate appearances in his career with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts. 

    The Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on Tuesday with the first pitch slated for 7:45 p.m. ET. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Yadier Molina Placed on IL

      Cardinals star catcher has been put on 10-day IL with a foot tendon strain

      Yadier Molina Placed on IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yadier Molina Placed on IL

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Luis Robert Placed on IL

      White Sox OF says he has 'flu-like symptoms' and has been placed on IL as precaution

      Luis Robert Placed on IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Luis Robert Placed on IL

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Nike Honors Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. with New Air Force 1 Low 🙌

      Nike Honors Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. with New Air Force 1 Low 🙌
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nike Honors Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. with New Air Force 1 Low 🙌

      Sneaker News
      via Sneaker News

      Paul DeJong: the Three True Outcomes King

      Paul DeJong: the Three True Outcomes King
      St Louis Cardinals logo
      St Louis Cardinals

      Paul DeJong: the Three True Outcomes King

      Viva El Birdos
      via Viva El Birdos