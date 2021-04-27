Luis Robert Placed on IL by White Sox After Reporting Flu-Like Symptoms

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert has been placed on the injured list with flu-like symptoms, general manager Rick Hahn announced Tuesday.

Robert hasn't received an official diagnosis, and the White Sox are placing him on IL as a precaution while awaiting further test results. Utility man Leury Garcia will take over in the outfield for Robert against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Relief pitcher Alex McRae has been recalled from the alternate site to take Robert's place on the roster.

A Gold Glove winner during his rookie season last year, Robert's approach at the plate has significantly improved to begin the 2021 campaign. The 23-year-old Cuban is slashing .305/.356/.463 with one home run, six RBI and four stolen bases through 90 plate appearances, having cut his strikeout rate by 6.6 percentage points.

Garcia is a replacement-level substitute and lacks the type of bat Robert adds to the middle of the order. In 14 games, Garcia is slashing .170/.188/.213 with two RBI.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa is likely to use a committee approach to replace Robert. The White Sox have capable outfielders in Garcia, Jake Lamb, Adam Eaton, Andrew Vaughn and Billy Hamilton. Adam Engel remains on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury but is likely to help fill in for Robert if he can return first.

The White Sox (12-9) open a three-game series with the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field for the second leg of their nine-game homestand.