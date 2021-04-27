    Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Fans Attending Sunday's Game vs. Nets

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, The Fiserv Forum is seen in Milwaukee. Election officials said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, that they scrapped their plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin. Milwaukee's election commission had planned to use Fiserv Forum and Miller Park between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1 as sites where people could have voted early in-person or returned absentee ballots they received by mail. The commission developed the plan in an effort to provide safe voting sites during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with the Milwaukee Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines for fans attending an upcoming game.

    Per an official release from the team, all fans aged 16 or older attending Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets can receive their first Pfizer vaccine shot. 

    "We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity," Bucks president Peter Feigin said. "This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together."

    Officials from the Milwaukee Health Department will be on-site to schedule the second dose of the vaccine for fans who participate. 

    Health officials will administer shots starting a 1 p.m. local time through the end of the game. 

    The Bucks received permission to begin hosting fans at Fiserv Forum beginning Feb. 16 with a 10 percent capacity limit. City health officials gave the go-ahead to increase fan capacity to 18 percent (3,280 fans) starting on March 20 against the San Antonio Spurs

    The Nets-Bucks game on May 2 will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

    Related

      Dwight on Technical Fouls: I Feel Like I'm 'Targeted' by Officials

      Dwight on Technical Fouls: I Feel Like I'm 'Targeted' by Officials
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dwight on Technical Fouls: I Feel Like I'm 'Targeted' by Officials

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

      Eligible fans attending Sunday's game can receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Fiserv Forum

      Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Harsh Realities of 10-Day-Contract Life in the NBA

      Harsh Realities of 10-Day-Contract Life in the NBA
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harsh Realities of 10-Day-Contract Life in the NBA

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Schroder: LeBron 'Close' to Returning

      Schroder: LeBron 'Close' to Returning
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Schroder: LeBron 'Close' to Returning

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report