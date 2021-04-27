Bucks Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Fans Attending Sunday's Game vs. Nets

"We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity," Bucks president Peter Feigin said. "This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together."

Officials from the Milwaukee Health Department will be on-site to schedule the second dose of the vaccine for fans who participate.

Health officials will administer shots starting a 1 p.m. local time through the end of the game.

The Bucks received permission to begin hosting fans at Fiserv Forum beginning Feb. 16 with a 10 percent capacity limit. City health officials gave the go-ahead to increase fan capacity to 18 percent (3,280 fans) starting on March 20 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nets-Bucks game on May 2 will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET.