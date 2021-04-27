    Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Steelers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 59m ago in the B/R App

    Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers exercised the fifth-year option in Minkah Fitzpatrick's rookie contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    Fitzpatrick is now due to earn $10.6 million in 2022 before becoming eligible for free agency.

    Teams have until Monday to either trigger or decline their club options for players who were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

    Extending Fitzpatrick for another season was a no-brainer for Pittsburgh after he was an All-Pro for the second straight year. He finished 2020 with 74 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions—one of which went for a touchdown—and one forced fumble.

    Unlike Fitzpatrick, the Steelers haven't made a final decision about Terrell Edmunds, who hasn't yet produced the same level of success as his fellow safety. Edmunds' 2022 salary ($6.8 million) would be lower, but perhaps Pittsburgh believes that still doesn't represent good value for the money at the moment.

    The move wouldn't be unprecedented, with the Steelers declining the fifth-year options for Jarvis Jones and Artie Burns.

    With Fitzpatrick, the only drama is whether he and the team hammer out a long-term extension before the 2023 offseason.

    Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons is the NFL's highest-paid safety at $15.3 million annually. Jamal Adams is poised to top that number, be it from the Seattle Seahawks or somebody else in 2022.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Assuming the Seahawks don't use the franchise tag on Adams, his next deal would give the Steelers an idea of the price to keep Fitzpatrick around.

    Related

      Steelers Draft Scenario 3.0: With all RBs available, Steelers take the proven commodity

      Steelers Draft Scenario 3.0: With all RBs available, Steelers take the proven commodity
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers Draft Scenario 3.0: With all RBs available, Steelers take the proven commodity

      Jeff.Hartman
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade

      Patriots and Panthers have done 'groundwork' on a deal involving the No. 8 overall pick (MMQB)

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      DeVonta Tired of Size Concerns

      Heisman winner and 6'1'', 175-lb WR dismisses 'irrelevant' concerns about his size: 'We're not bodybuilders' (GMFB)

      DeVonta Tired of Size Concerns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeVonta Tired of Size Concerns

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers prepared to sign fewer undrafted rookies than in previous years

      Steelers prepared to sign fewer undrafted rookies than in previous years
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers prepared to sign fewer undrafted rookies than in previous years

      Dave.Schofield
      via Behind the Steel Curtain