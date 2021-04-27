Lakers' LeBron James Announces New Chapter Book 'We Are Family'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James announced his new book We Are Family through the LeBron James Family Foundation.

"This middle grade novel follows five new friends, all with different dreams, goals, and backgrounds, as they band together to save their basketball season and prove that sometimes getting a chance is all it takes to succeed," the foundation explained.

It's the second children's book by James, who also released I Promise in 2020.

LeBron is a co-author of We Are Family alongside Andrea Williams, who is known for her book Baseball's Leading Lady about Effa Manley.

"Keep chasing your dreams even when the odds are stacked against you!" James said on Instagram. "You never know who you’ll meet on that journey or the challenges you’ll face TOGETHER!!"