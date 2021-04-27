    Magic Johnson Says He'd Pick LeBron James over Kevin Durant for Last-Second Shot

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Lakers won 127-101. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    Magic Johnson is known for dropping plenty of inoffensive, straightforward takes on Twitter, but the Hall of Famer wasn't afraid to make a choice when pressed into whether he'd want LeBron James or Kevin Durant hoisting the final shot.

    Asked the question by Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show, Johnson called Durant "one of the greatest that we've ever seen at that position" but gave the nod to James, citing LeBron's four titles to KD's two.

    There isn't really a wrong answer here, but pointing strictly to James' championship advantage is a little unfair to Durant.

    The two faced off in the NBA Finals twice, and Durant was basically unstoppable. He averaged 35.2 points and shot 55.6 percent from the field when the Golden State Warriors avenged their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. He then averaged 28.8 points and shot 52.6 percent as the Warriors swept the Cavs in 2018.

    Durant also drilled a pair of pivotal three-pointers from the same spot on the floor in Game 3 of both series.

    James is a four-time Finals MVP whose track record speaks for itself. But Durant's history as a clutch player shouldn't go overlooked.

