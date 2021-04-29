Why Knicks Won't Make a Deep Run in 2021 NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Elsa/Associated Press

The New York Knicks signaled some win-now intentions when they hired Tom Thibodeau as head coach.

For a franchise that has previously tried to rush the roster-building process, it seemed like another ill-fated attempt at hitting fast-forward. That is, of course, until the Knicks started winning now—and winning big.

New York has more than playoff dreams; it has an opportunity to make actual noise in the 2021 NBA postseason. If the campaign closed today, the fourth-seeded Knicks would be hosting a first-round series.

This is all a massive accomplishment, and it's important to keep perspective in mind. While Knicks fans surely won't like reading our reasons why their playoff stay won't be a long one, it's imperative to remember they're already playing with house money having trampled over all realistic expectations for this group.