    Central Michigan QB John Keller in Serious Condition After Shooting at Party

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    Central Michigan's Chippewa Champions Center construction project in the north end zone of Kelly/Shorts Stadium is shown following an NCAA football game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Goldis/Associated Press

    Central Michigan quarterback John Keller is in serious condition after a shooting at an off-campus party Saturday night, per Chris Low of ESPN. 

    CMU President Bob Davies confirmed the news Sunday that two individuals were shot and both were students. The other student is currently in stable condition.

    "Local law enforcement, led by the Isabella County Sherriff, continues to investigate the incident and is searching for the suspect or suspects involved," Davies said.

    According to the Central Michigan student newspaper (via Low), a fight broke out at a party, and someone retrieved a weapon from their vehicle before returning and firing at the individuals.   

    Keller was initially a unranked recruit out of Canton, Ohio, before signing with Cincinnati in the 2018 class. He transferred to JUCO program Pearl River after one year before returning to the Division I level with a transfer to Central Michigan in January 2020.

    He sat out last season due to the NCAA transfer rules. 

