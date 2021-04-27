QB Battles Still Completely Up in the Air Following Spring Practices

0 of 12

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Sorting through what really is a quarterback "battle" and what's otherwise a ploy to keep talented options and depth from entering the transfer portal is difficult in today's college football world.

But in 2021, there is still a true abundance of actual, real-life competitions even with spring practice almost completely in the rearview mirror across the country. In some instances, even favorites for the position are finding themselves in the midst of thick competitions.

Things seem more settled at Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M, so you can cross those off the list—no matter what their coaches are saying. Bryce Young was a revelation for the national champion Crimson Tide this spring, while Emory Jones feels like a lock for the Gators.

There is still some mild competition, but Anthony Brown is the clear starter for the Ducks right now. Haynes King is far ahead in the race to replace Kellen Mond for the Aggies. Utah has found its guy with transfer Charlie Brewer, too.

Other teams aren't so lucky, including the defending national runner-up. They're still sorting through things, so let's take a look at some of the remaining races.