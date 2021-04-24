UFC 261 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Usman vs. Masvidal 2

0 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jorge Masvidal, Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko highlight a title fight triple header to close out UFC 261 from Jacksonville, Florida.

Masvidal will get a second crack at Kamaru Usman in the main event. Gamebred took on the champion on extremely short notice at UFC 251 after Gilbert Burns was forced off the card days before the event.

Rose Namajunas will get a chance at the strawweight belt. She will be the second consecutive former champion who Zhang will look to keep away from the strap. She put on a Fight of the Decade contender against Joanna Jedrzejczyk last time out and could be in for another classic against Namajunas.

Shevchenko will look to continue her dominance against Jessica Andrade. She has defeated everyone she's fought outside of Amanda Nunes over the last decade. Andrade will bring some different things to the table than her recent opponents, though, so things could get interesting.

Here's how the whole card looks, as well as a look at the key questions that will determine the three title fights.